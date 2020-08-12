Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

Drew McIntyre reveals his picks for the next WWE drafts

By Anutosh Bajpai
Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship. Image Credit: WWE.com

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same and Drew McIntyre has some interesting picks he would like to see change brands during the event.

The WWE Champion recently had an interview with Comicbook.com where he talked about things like his first stint with WWE, his ongoing rivalry with Randy Orton and more.

When asked which stars he would like to join the Raw brand if another WWE draft was to be held, McIntyre took the name of the current Universal Champion Braun Strowman:

“There’s a few guys, Like, Cesaro is on my list of never had a match ever. I’d love to have a big match with him. Braun Strowman and I have never had a big, significant singles match. I think that could be interesting.”

Drew McIntyre also took the name of Sheamus mentioning how they have a long history together and the former NXT Champion described his relationship with the Celtic Warrior as a “big brother, little brother relationship.”

Apart from this, The Scottish Psychopath was asked about his dream matches from the past and he took the name of people like Shawn Michaels and Triple H. You can check out his full interview at this link.

