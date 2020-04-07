Drew McIntyre Wants To Bring Another Major WWE Pay-Per-View To The UK

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has detailed his plans for a homecoming celebration, noting how he wants to help WWE bring another pay-per-view to the United Kingdom.

This past Sunday night, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to claim the WWE Championship. Their match headlined Night Two of WrestleMania 36, which took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

His historic victory makes McIntyre the first-ever British WWE Champion, and it’s something he wants to celebrate and share with fans in the United Kingdom.

Drew McIntyre On A Homecoming Tour

Speaking with the BBC, Drew McIntyre detailed his intentions to headline shows in the UK. He would love to tour the country in an open-top bus, celebrating his win and, no doubt, reveling in a hero’s return. Most notably, he stressed he wanted to help convince WWE to host a pay-per-view in the UK.

“When everything starts resuming back to normal and I get the chance to come back to the UK, I want to bring this title back,” McIntyre explained. “I want to get an open top bus and drive from the top of Scotland to the bottom of England and just promote WWE like crazy. I’m going to make it happen. I made this happen – becoming the first-ever British champion – so I’ll make the pay-per-view happen too.”

WWE hasn’t hosted a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom since 1992’s SummerSlam. That show was headlined by The British Bulldog and Bret Hart. The British Bulldog would emerge victorious, claiming Hart’s WWE Intercontinental Championship in front of a hometown crowd.