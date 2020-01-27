Drew McIntyre Wins 2020 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

The winner is...

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The winner of this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match is Drew McIntyre. 

Now his road to WrestleMania 36 begins, which is the biggest pay-per-view event of the year for the WWE.

As a result of beating out 29 other stars, he has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have his choice to go after one of the top titles in the company.

Time will tell which one he decides but it will either be the Universal Title, which is held by Bray Wyatt, who successfully retained the title over title contender Daniel Bryan or WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who worked the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on this show. It should be noted that McIntyre eliminated Lesnar in this match. 

McIntyre outlasted the likes of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Edge in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

  1. Brock Lesnar 
  2. Elias
  3. Erick Rowan
  4. Robert Roode
  5. John Morrison
  6. Kofi Kingston
  7. Rey Mysterio
  8. Big E
  9. Cesaro
  10. Shelton Benjamin
  11. Shinsuke Nakamura
  12. MVP
  13. Keith Lee
  14. Braun Strowman
  15. Ricochet
  16. Drew McIntyre
  17. The Miz
  18. AJ Styles 
  19. Dolph Ziggler
  20. Karl Anderson
  21. Edge
  22. Baron Corbin
  23. Matt Riddle
  24. Luke Gallows
  25. Randy Orton 
  26. Roman Reigns
  27. Kevin Owens
  28. Aleister Black
  29. Samoa Joe
  30. Seth Rollins

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre winning this match and being placed in the main event scene at WrestleMania 36? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

Subscribe to SEScoops on YouTube: Help us get to 1,000 subs!

2 COMMENTS

  1. Terrible mens RR until Brock got eliminated then it got good. Drew deserved it. Just hope he wins it at Mania. With Vince you never know ?

  2. “McIntyre outlasted the likes of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Edge…” The things I miss by not paying for the network.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.