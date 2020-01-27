Drew McIntyre Wins 2020 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match is Drew McIntyre.

Now his road to WrestleMania 36 begins, which is the biggest pay-per-view event of the year for the WWE.

As a result of beating out 29 other stars, he has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have his choice to go after one of the top titles in the company.

Time will tell which one he decides but it will either be the Universal Title, which is held by Bray Wyatt, who successfully retained the title over title contender Daniel Bryan or WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who worked the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on this show. It should be noted that McIntyre eliminated Lesnar in this match.

McIntyre outlasted the likes of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Edge in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

Brock Lesnar Elias Erick Rowan Robert Roode John Morrison Kofi Kingston Rey Mysterio Big E Cesaro Shelton Benjamin Shinsuke Nakamura MVP Keith Lee Braun Strowman Ricochet Drew McIntyre The Miz AJ Styles Dolph Ziggler Karl Anderson Edge Baron Corbin Matt Riddle Luke Gallows Randy Orton Roman Reigns Kevin Owens Aleister Black Samoa Joe Seth Rollins

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre winning this match and being placed in the main event scene at WrestleMania 36? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.