Monday, November 16, 2020

Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Title On RAW

Drew McIntyre is the champ again

By Andrew Ravens
Drew McIntyre
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

After having several matches over the last few months on pay-per-view, WWE decided to book a rare WWE Championship bout on Monday Night Raw. 

Randy Orton put the gold on the line against Drew McIntyre during the main event of the show. Midway through, Orton teased leaving ringside until Adam Pearce announced that it was no disqualifications.

They tried to do a table bump, but the table wouldn’t break. They moved onto a normal table instead of the announce table. Orton was pushed off the apron crashing to the floor through the table, which sliced open the back of Orton.

The finish saw McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick for the win to begin his second WWE Championship reign.

McIntyre will move onto his next match, a non-title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This bout, which is being touted as champion vs. champion, is slated to take place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

This feud dates back to August. McIntyre successfully retained the WWE Title over Orton at SummerSlam with a backslide before going to the Payback show where McIntyre beat “The Viper” in an Ambulance match thanks to outside interference from a few legends. 

The future WWE Hall of Famer dethroned McIntyre as WWE Champion at last month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. 

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

