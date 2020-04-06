Drew McIntyre’s First Comments After Winning The WWE Championship

After years of hard work, Drew McIntyre finally realized his life long dream when he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The former NXT Champion had gone from getting an early push in the company to becoming a jobber with 3MB and finally getting released in 2014 after failing to capitalize on his early success in the promotion.

Though he didn’t quit and the Scottish star worked hard to reinvent himself in the independent circuit. McIntyre then returned to the company with a revitalized work ethic in 2017 when he joined the NXT brand once again.

He had been on a journey to reclaim his place on the WWE roster ever since and the former Intercontinental Champion faced his biggest challenge yet when he went up against The Beast in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Though he overcame this challenge as well and Drew McIntyre finally became the WWE Champion after beating Brock Lesnar with not one but four Claymore kicks.

The newly crowned world champion made his first comments on his victory on Twitter. He quoted his old theme song and dedicated his win over Lesnar to the fans, saying that he made his broken dreams come true for them:

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you ? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

It’s not known what WWE is planning for Drew McIntyre after this championship win but we should get an idea about his first challenger on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.