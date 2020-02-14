Dustin Rhodes On AEW’s Women’s Division: “It Is Slow, But It Is Developing”

All Elite Wrestling in-ring talent and promo coach Dustin Rhodes recently discussed the promotion’s approach to their Women’s Division. Speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Rhodes acknowledged that the company is taking a “slow, steady” approach to building the division. He shared how he has become more involved in helping AEW’s women train following his coaching of Brandi Rhodes.

“Brandi came to me and said ‘Hey, would you like to step in and give me some training sessions?’ And it was meant more for her, and then we just started bringing all the girls, and they were loving it, man, and they have such a good time every single week, and I try to switch it up and teach them new things,” Rhodes explained. “Teach them repetition, because it’s all about repetition. Getting in the habit of doing the right thing instead of the wrong thing.”

Dustin Rhodes’ Training Approach

Dustin explained how some of the repetition he has been drilling with them revolves around making sure cameras see their expressions. He noted how most of the talent haven’t been on television before. He stressed the importance of their emotions being translated on screen as well as in the ring.

“The women’s division is developing,” he said. “It is slow, but it is developing, and we will get there over time. You know, this isn’t a race, it’s not a sprint, it’s a slow, steady build, like simmer on the stove, man.”

Regarding the future of the division and how it will grow and evolve, Dustin stated that he wants the women to feel comfortable in themselves, allowing their characters to flourish—a mentality they bring to their training session every week.

Dustin Rhodes is set to face Inner Circle member Jake Hager at AEW Revolution. The show takes place on February 29th from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.