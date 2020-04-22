Dustin Rhodes Opens Up On Relationship With Cody

Dustin Rhodes will take on Kip Sabian tonight on Dynamite. The match will be in the 1st round of the TNT Championship tournament. Rhodes has also said that if he fails to defeat Sabian tonight, he’ll retire from wrestling. He spoke with TV Insider recently about his time in AEW so far. During the conversation, Dustin opened up about his relationship with his brother Cody.

“There is a huge age difference between my brother and myself,” Dustin said about his brother who is 17-years younger than him. “We don’t have a lot in common. He has grown up his way, and we were blessed to tag with each other in WWE. He went off on his own and left. I was stuck there, which is exactly what it was.”

Dustin went on to praise Cody’s creative ability. He also noted that much of Cody’s hunger and desire he’s shown in the business can be attributed to their shared family lineage.

“He was hungry and had it in him because he is a Rhodes. Our legacy is strong,” Dustin continued. “He has that creative ability and insight not a lot of people know or see. What he does backstage, before the show, and what he puts together before the show – it’s incredible.”

Dustin would continue to say that he’s enjoyed being able to reconnect with Cody and Brandi in addition to all the others at AEW.

“He has my dad in him 150 percent. For me to come on the scene and reconnect, even though he lives in Georgia and I live in Texas, [and] for me to reconnect with him and Brandi and all these people, it’s great.”

AEW Dynamite Lineup

This week’s edition of Dyanmiate features 2 TNT title tournament matches. Dustin Rhodes vs Kip Sabian will take place in addition to Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin. The winner of Rhodes vs Sabian will meet Jake Roberts’ client Lance Archer in the semi-finals. The winner of Guevara vs Allin tonight will face Cody in the 2nd-round. It’s possible the two Rhodes brothers could meet each other in the finals of this tournament, though there are 4 other wrestlers still alive in the tournament who will be looking to prevent that from happening.

Dustin covers many other subjects during the interview. The full discussion can be read here.