Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020 Finals Set

The finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020 tournament are set.

The third batch of matches in this tournament took place on Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

Those matches saw Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle as well as Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish take on the Grizzled Young Veterans. Dunne and Riddle won their bout while Grizzled Young Veterans was victorious. After the match, the two teams cut a promo about how they would win the trophy.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Now, Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Dunne and Riddle will go down in the finals of this contest. WWE has announced when the finals will take place.

There was speculation the match could be saved for three potential shows including an episode of NXT or NXT TakeOver: Portland or WWE Worlds Collide.

The Worlds Collide event goes down this Sunday in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center as part of Royal Rumble weekend. The NXT TakeOver: Portland show goes down on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network.

Instead, WWE confirmed that this match will take place on next week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.