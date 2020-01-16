Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020 Semi-Finals Set

The semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020 tournament are set.

The second batch of matches in this tournament took place on Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

Those matches saw Kushida & Alex Shelley battle the Grizzled Young Veterans with Grizzled Young Veterans going over while Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne faced Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster with Dunne and Riddle being victorious.

WWE held the first batch of matches last week that saw Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) def. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang).

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals

Now, Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) will battle Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle. The other semi-final match will see Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish take on the Grizzled Young Veterans.

This is the fifth installment of WWE NXT’s tag team tournament honoring the late American Dream. The winners will be awarded the Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup trophy, which is modeled after Dusty’s signature cowboy wrestling boots.

WWE has yet to announce when the finals will take place. It could be saved for three potential dates including an episode of NXT or NXT TakeOver: Portland or WWE Worlds Collide.

The Worlds Collide event goes down on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center as part of Royal Rumble weekend.

The NXT TakeOver: Portland show goes down on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network.

