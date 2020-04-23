Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Celebrates Triple H’s 25 Year Anniversary In WWE (Video)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent in a video to WWE show The Bump, celebrating Triple H's 25 year anniversary with the company.

Recording in his backyard, The Rock reflected on Triple H’s “epic, historic” career. He confessed he was honored to be able to send him a message to commemorate the occasion. “We are lucky boys to have had the career we have had in the world that we love so much in pro wrestling.”

The Rock shared how Triple H has been good to him from the start. He added that he could see the hunger in Triple H’s eyes and knew that they would be competitors. Johnson explained how “That’s exactly why we gelled together; why we had incredible chemistry.”

“There’s only one man that I’ve gone around the world with and wrestled consistently so many times, and put in just incredible matches, and that is you,” The Rock said. “And I thank you. I love you. Congratulations, man, on just such an amazing career.”

Rock then spoke about Triple H’s work away from the ring, calling it “unparalleled.” He pointed to his work with NXT and WWE and his commitment to making sure the fans are happy. He talked about how wrestling is in Triple H’s blood and DNA, noting how “it’s as if you were born in the business.”

