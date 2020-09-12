Saturday, September 12, 2020

Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

Early buy rate estimates are in for AEW All Out.

By Ian Carey

The early estimates for AEW’s All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show is tracking to do around 100,000 to 110,000 buys, similar to February’s Revolution event. It is trending at slightly below May’s Double or Nothing event, however. That show was estimated at around 110,000 to 120,000 buys.

“The early estimates for the show based on streaming orders through B/R Live and FITE TV, which the company gets right away, look like the show will do numbers at the level of the February 29, 2020 Revolution, or 100,000 to 110,000 buys.”

- Advertisement -

The numbers are doing slightly better than November’s Full Gear PPV which early estimates had trending below 100,000. Last year’s All Out show was trending at around 100,000 buys as well. 2019’s Double or Nothing event was also around 100,000 buys.

The Dynamite following All Out ended up doing big ratings on TNT. The show averaged over 1 million viewers for the first time in 2020.

“Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us!” Tony Khan Tweeted.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/11): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Firefly Fun House

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jeff Hardy put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mandy Rose Drafted To RAW

Mandy Rose has been drafted to the WWE RAW brand. The news was first revealed by The Miz on an episode of...
Read more
WWE

New Title Match Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

The next challenger to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will be Nikki Cross and it’s the latest match to be added to...
Read more
WWE

WWE Announces Big Matches For Monday’s RAW

WWE is looking to load up this coming Monday’s episode of RAW.  WWE had previously announced that RAW Women’s...
Read more
AEW

Miro Reveals Details of AEW Debut

He's not just Kip Sabian's best man, he's The Best Man. The wrestler formerly known as Rusev and now known as Miro...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Rips Into Paul Heyman’s Promo Style

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on Paul Heyman and his promo style. Russo was hugely critical of Heyman's recent...
Read more
AEW

Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

The early estimates for AEW's All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Potential LAX Reunion in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of AEW Unrestricted. The newly signed independent king discussed a number of topics...
Read more
AEW

Miro Reveals Details of AEW Debut

He's not just Kip Sabian's best man, he's The Best Man. The wrestler formerly known as Rusev and now known as Miro...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mandy Rose Drafted To RAW

Mandy Rose has been drafted to the WWE RAW brand. The news was first revealed by The Miz on an episode of...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/11): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Firefly Fun House

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jeff Hardy put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ...
Read more
WWE

New Title Match Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

The next challenger to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will be Nikki Cross and it’s the latest match to be added to...
Read more
WWE

WWE Announces Big Matches For Monday’s RAW

WWE is looking to load up this coming Monday’s episode of RAW.  WWE had previously announced that RAW Women’s...
Read more
WWE

WWE’s Live Events Department “In Shambles” After More Cutbacks

On Thursday, WWE made a series of cuts that was across the board in the company. The number was in the range...
Read more
WWE

Rumored Matches For WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

Although WWE Clash of Champions is still a few weeks away, the company already has matches in mind for the show. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To Bring Willow Into WWE

Jeff Hardy recently mentioned that he would like to bring his Willow character to WWE. He even suggested he would like for...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC