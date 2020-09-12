Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

The early estimates for AEW’s All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show is tracking to do around 100,000 to 110,000 buys, similar to February’s Revolution event. It is trending at slightly below May’s Double or Nothing event, however. That show was estimated at around 110,000 to 120,000 buys.

“The early estimates for the show based on streaming orders through B/R Live and FITE TV, which the company gets right away, look like the show will do numbers at the level of the February 29, 2020 Revolution, or 100,000 to 110,000 buys.”

The numbers are doing slightly better than November’s Full Gear PPV which early estimates had trending below 100,000. Last year’s All Out show was trending at around 100,000 buys as well. 2019’s Double or Nothing event was also around 100,000 buys.

The Dynamite following All Out ended up doing big ratings on TNT. The show averaged over 1 million viewers for the first time in 2020.

“Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us!” Tony Khan Tweeted.