Thursday, November 5, 2020

EC3 Done With Impact Wrestling

EC3 is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

By Ian Carey
EC3
EC3

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 is reportedly already gone from the promotion after re-debuting for the promotion this summer. Storylines involving EC3 finished up for him at the Bound For Glory PPV last weekend.

According to a report from Fightful Select, EC3 has finished up his commitments with Impact. He is expected to remain with Ring of Honor for the remainder of the year but it is unknown if he is currently under contract to the promotion.

EC3 lost to Moose in a cinematic match from an undisclosed location at Bound For Glory. During the match, it was revealed that EC3 was really trying to teach Moose a lesson about “controlling his own narrative.” Moose then said that is what he will do on Tuesday’s episode of Impact.

On the latest episode of ROH television, EC3 teamed with the Briscoes and lost to Shane Taylor promotions.

The 37-year-old is an 18-year pro. He signed with WWE originally in 2009 and reported to Florida Championship Wrestling. Along with Fandango, he held the promotion’s tag titles twice. He was released by WWE in 2013 and made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling. EC3 then re-signed with WWE in 2018 but was released again this spring.

