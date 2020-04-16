EC3 Has Already Reinvented Himself Following WWE Release (Video)

EC3 looks to be reinventing himself once again after being released by WWE.

Once known as Derek Bateman during the early days of NXT, he developed a new image for himself as the privileged nephew of former Impact President Dixie Carter. Ethan Carter III was born and he became another example of how underutilized WWE talent can flourish outside the ‘Universe.’ That run culminated with two reigns as the Impact Wrestling World Champion.

He re-signed with WWE in January 2018 to much fanfare. After an underwhelming stint in NXT that year, he spent time on the main roster but was never showcased in a serious way. He held the 24/7 Championship four times last year before WWE pulled him off television entirely back in September.

EC3 Declares His New Character Synopsis

The ‘Top 1 Percenter’ is no more. During the past several months, EC3 has had the chance to analyze himself, his career and what he stands for. “The perfect storm of frustration, angst, restraint, solitude and the sense of losing everything” has led him to a new realization of his purpose in professional wrestling.

He now finds himself as a “walking, talking cultural commentator railing against the numbing confines of post-modern existence.” His targets are social media, advertising, mass consumerism and corporate culture.??

As seen below, EC3 released a video and lengthy statement (ironically, on Twitter) describing his rebirth.

Created by a perfect storm of frustration, angst, restraint, solitude and the sense of losing everything, the character of ec3 forced himself to consider the inconceivable.

That he was defeated.

Refusing to accept that as a reality, EC3 has become dedicated to a new cause.

Achieving self-actualization.

Finding PURPOSE.

Destroying a moniker he felt never had an opportunity to live up to its potential, “The Top 1 Percent,”

ec3 embraces suppressed inhibitions.

Forgoing a persona that has a penchant for the finer things (attire, appearance, possessions) and a welcoming yet always professional personality is an evolution into an uber-mensch in a leather jacket.

Purified by the pain of regret and driven by a primal purpose, ec3 finds fuel in his repressed masculinity.

ec3 becomes the manifestation of a violent nihilism.

With ec3’s evolution comes an all encompassing ideology.

ec3 becomes a walking, talking cultural commentator railing against the numbing confines of post-modern existence.

With wit, machismo, and blatant rage ec3 lashes out against all things relevant to the wrestling world.

Social Media, advertising, mass consumerism, celebrity, the “smiles on people’s faces” and most glaring, the corporate culture.

In his inability to realize his own goals, aspirations, and what he deems his loss, ec3 seeks enlightenment through comeuppance.

Some in the WWE Universe (the wrestling world) would find empathy for ec3. Knowing how it feels to be “unwanted” or “cast aside” the audience would find ec3’s opposition to the modern product and the corporate culture alluring.

Other’s in the WWE Universe (wrestling world) would find ec3’s behavior hypocritical. The negativity ec3 preaches becomes incessant lecturing, and the means of his behavior destructive, borderline obnoxious, and slightly insane

Regardless of perception, after a real and tangible story of loss, regret, and sacrifice ec3 embraces and important question

“Would you rather be the Universe’s enemy or nothing at all?”

#FREEec3