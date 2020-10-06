EC3 Is Headed To ROH

EC3 continues to make moves in his post-WWE career as he is coming to Ring of Honor.

On Monday, ROH released a teaser video hyping his forthcoming debut:

Ring of Honor is slated to hold television tapings this month. It had been reported by PWinsider.com that EC3 would be working the tapings. It was noted that he’ll make his first appearance on ROH programming when this content airs and now that appears to be confirmed.

The promotion has already publicly announced that they will go by a strict COVID-19 protocol set in place by the Maryland State Athletic Commission when holding tapings.

They’ll also be doing necessary testing and safety measures in a continued effort to prevent the spread of the virus. There will be no fans nor non-essential staff at the tapings.

EC3 was released from WWE in April when the company decided to make mass firing of staff and talent. He made his return to Impact Wrestling following the main event of the Slammiversary pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee back in July.

Even though he’ll be working for ROH, he remains with Impact as well.

