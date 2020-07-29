EC3 On WWE’s Work Culture: “Everyone Is Job Scared And Apprehensive”

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has opened up about his frustrations during his WWE tenure in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio.

When asked if he felt he had anybody supporting him backstage, EC3 shared how “I think I had people in my corner but nobody that would openly step up because everyone is job scared and apprehensive.”

He continued, explaining how “no one wants to rock the boat.” EC3 would be frequently told how they found it difficult to understand how he wasn’t being given promo time. However, when these same people were in production meetings where they could say something, nobody seemingly pushed for him.

EC3’s Pitch Meetings With Vince McMahon

EC3 then revealed how he had been in several “one on one” meetings with Vince McMahon. According to EC3, Vince saw him for what he was:

“I look good, work good, but I’m not the workhorse. He doesn’t make money off those guys. He makes money off guys with charisma which I have. I have natural ability,” EC3 argued. “Whatever promo he saw of me, he saw one promo and thought it was over the top. Well, that was one, and you know I can always scale it back.”

He conceded how, although how WWE used him was “killing” him on the inside, the production was ultimately Vince McMahon’s show. He would leave those meetings feeling good but was continually disappointed when nothing ever came from them.

“I pitched him a bunch of different things. There’s a video I shot with Drake Maverick and we think this will be great. Ha, I love it! That’s great and then it never happens,” EC3 said. “After a while, you become desensitized and I will take accountability that I stopped caring because nothing mattered. So, I’m totally to blame for nothing towards the end from happening besides the fact I was out with a concussion, but, it all worked out, I guess, how it should.”

EC3 was released by WWE earlier this year as a coronavirus cost-cutting measure. He has since returned to Impact Wrestling, making his first post-WWE appearance during Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary show.