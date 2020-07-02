EC3 Puts AEW Talent On Notice In Latest Video

You can spend your life letting the world tell you what to do.

Dictate your path.

Choose your fate.

Do you decide your future or is it chosen for you?

We are in an unprecedented time. From lockdowns, to quarantines, to turmoil in the streets. It’s truly an American nightmare.

From coast to coast, from Maine to SoCal, uncensored chaos and confusion reign. When you go outside it feels like you’re in the jungle…

You fear the revolt is coming for you if you don’t subscribe to the popular opinion, adhere to the group think, you feel like you are left out to hang…

The natural state of things has fallen into this dark order, and you plug away, day after day like a gear in a F’n machine.

Society is BROKEN

These are the times you keep your inner circle small.

You don’t have best friends.

You can only trust yourself.

Age doesn’t matter whether you are an old man or a young buck now is the time For you to speak your truth

you stand tall

exalted

rise like a phoenix

carry yourself with moxie

and seal it with a sunny kiss.

These bastards may criticize you, mock you, cancel you hell they might imitate you.

But it’s never the end.

Never apologize.

There is never an omega if you are an alpha.

Now, you Think for yourself

Now, you Fight for yourself

Now, you control your narrative

If you don’t, you’re just part of the con.

You are more than elite, you are free.

They have been warned.

#ControlYourNarrative

#FreeEC3