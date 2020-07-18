EC3 Releases New Video Featuring Cinematic Match

Impact Wrestling has been heavily teasing that EC3 could be returning to the promotion tonight at Slammiversary. EC3 has been teasing his return to pro-wrestling following his release from WWE in April on social media through a series of videos. He just released a new video in the series last night.

During the rather intense video, he walks past people dressed in “Free EC3” shirts. There are also images from his WWE career burning in the video. The line “You have been warned” is also featured throughout. He then seems to walk into an underground wrestling event and beats up an unnamed opponent. EC3 finished him off with a reverse DDT followed by a modified crossface submission hold.

The full video can be viewed in the player below:

EC3 In Impact Wrestling

Known as Ethan Carter III, EC3 is a 2x former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. There’s a chance he could end up in the Impact World Title fatal 4-way match tonight at Slammiversary. One spot is open in the match that will determine a new title-holder for the vacant belt.

EC3 never won a title in WWE other than the 24/7 championship, which he held on 4 occasions.