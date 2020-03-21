EC3 Reveals Why He Asked For His Release From Impact Wrestling

EC3 recently had an interview with Fightful wrestling where he talked about things like his friendship with Rockstar Spud, Spud being signed by WWE before him and more.

The former NXT star first made his name during his run with Impact Wrestling where he won the Impact World title twice before leaving the company in January, 2018.

Talking about his departure, EC3 revealed that he actually asked for his release from the promotion before his contract expired. Discussing the reason behind his decision, the former World Champion said that he needed a big change:

“I decided to leave early because of the transitions going and I just thought it was a good time for other people to step up and a good time for me to challenge myself somewhere else at the moment.

I had to do something different especially [with] where my personal life was at the time, I needed a big change.” said EC3. “At the time I was pretty well compensated so I think they were okay with taking me off the books because they also wanted to build new and fresh people” [Transcription: SEScoops]

The former Impact wrestler also commented on his decision to sign with WWE and said that while he had talks with multiple promotions, signing with the company was something he felt he needed to accomplish.

Apart from this, EC3 talked about things like Braun Strowman only having two pair of wrestling pants, founding AIW and more. You can check out his full interview below: