EC3 Says He’ll Fight On The Same Date As Slammiversary

EC3 did a recent Facebook Live video where he took questions from fans.

During the chat, some fans asked the former WWE and Impact Wrestling star about his next move in the pro wrestling business. At one point, a fan stated that he better be the mystery man in the main event of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event or the person would riot.

EC3 responded, “There have been enough riots in the world, do we really need to riot over a wrestling show, I don’t know, perhaps. July 18th is a great day for a fight. I will fight July 18th.”

The next person stated that they’re looking forward to Slammiversary and EC3 said, “It’s probably gonna be a great show.”

Finally, a fan asked when he will decide where he’s going. EC3 stated, “I’m going to go wherever my heart takes me, wherever a fight arises that I need to fight them.”

Of course, this comes at a time where the promotion has been teasing the return of EC3 to Impact as his entrance music was played after Moose successfully defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Hernandez on a recent episode of Impact.

Impact holds the Slammiversary event on July 18th, which comes just a few days after July 15th. This date is when EC3’s non-compete clause with WWE expires and he’s free to sign with any promotion he wants.

Impact Wrestling has released a few commercials teasing that there would be surprise appearances and the return of a former World Champion at Slammiversary. There’s no word yet on whether EC3 will appear at the event.