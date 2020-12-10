EC3 Set To Be A Free Agent Again Soon

EC3 is keeping his deals short these days after he was released by WWE earlier this year.

Staying true to his character, he is controlling his own narrative in addition to his freedom when it comes to who he wants to work for.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is slated to be contractually free once again very soon. He told Fightful Select that he will be “freed up” again when 2021 hits, which implies that his ROH deal is running up at the end of this month.

Of course, he does have some options for his next landing spot including signing a new deal with Ring of Honor. It was noted in the interview that he is on good terms with Impact Wrestling. However, he’s not sure about signing a long-term deal even though the promotion has apparently expressed interest in doing such a deal.

EC3 added that he doesn’t know if he wants to be “nailed down long term” with any contract right now. Shortly after joining ROH in October, he was written off Impact television.

He made his return to Impact Wrestling following the main event of the Slammiversary pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee back in July.

