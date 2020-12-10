Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home ROH

EC3 Set To Be A Free Agent Again Soon

EC3 says he'll be on the market again

By Andrew Ravens
EC3
EC3

EC3 is keeping his deals short these days after he was released by WWE earlier this year. 

Staying true to his character, he is controlling his own narrative in addition to his freedom when it comes to who he wants to work for. 

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is slated to be contractually free once again very soon. He told Fightful Select that he will be “freed up” again when 2021 hits, which  implies that his ROH deal is running up at the end of this month. 

- Advertisement -

Of course, he does have some options for his next landing spot including signing a new deal with Ring of Honor. It was noted in the interview that he is on good terms with Impact Wrestling. However, he’s not sure about signing a long-term deal even though the promotion has apparently expressed interest in doing such a deal.

EC3 added that he doesn’t know if he wants to be “nailed down long term” with any contract right now. Shortly after joining ROH in October, he was written off Impact television. 

He made his return to Impact Wrestling following the main event of the Slammiversary pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee back in July. 

EC3 Claims WWE ‘Stole’ Raw Underground Concept

Latest Wrestling News

Chris Jericho Reflects On How Pat Patterson Helped His Career

AEW Steve Russell -
All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has reflected on how the late Pat Patterson helped his career. Jericho paid tribute to Patterson during a recent...
Read more

Drew McIntyre Talks Potential Rematch With Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania-Level’ Event

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
The Survivor Series match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre ended with Jey Uso getting involved in the bout; leaving fans wanting a rematch...
Read more

Backstage News On Tuesday’s WWE Employee Meeting

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
WWE held an all hands on deck virtual meeting for the employees out of their headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday, according to reports from...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

AEW Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

NXT Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more

AEW Announces Holiday Bash & New Year’s Smash Dynamite Episodes, Snoop Dogg Appearance

AEW Andrew Ravens -
AEW is closing out 2020 and starting off 2021 with some special themed episodes of Dynamite.  On Wednesday’s show on TNT, All Elite Wrestling announced...
Read more

Karrion Kross Returns From Injury On WWE NXT

NXT Andrew Ravens -
Karrion Kross has made his return from being sidelined with an injury and is now back on WWE NXT.  Wednesday’s episode saw Scarlett have a...
Read more

Shaq Addresses Cody Beef, Brandi Rhodes Throws Drink On Him During AEW Dynamite

AEW Andrew Ravens -
Just as AEW announced earlier this week, Shaquille O’Neal spoke with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This came after Shaq’s name was...
Read more

Results

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC