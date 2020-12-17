EC3 Talks Being Fired ‘Hours’ After Pitching To Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast. The one percenter would discuss a number of topics during his time on the show. These would include his ‘fight club’ character he pitched to WWE and how the pandemic stopped him from handing in his release request.

“I was going to force her hand” EC3 would begin on the show, saying how he was close to leaving WWE before the COVID-19 pandemic. “The only thing that kept me there? It was the fact that I’m like ‘oh man there is a pandemic. My parents have a small business, my family might need it. I can’t pass up that money, they might need it.'”

EC3 on Pitching Character Idea

EC3 would then discuss how he pitched a character idea to WWE/Vince McMahon as he was returning from a major concussion. “Around WrestleMania time I was coming back from a pretty serious concussion that cost me about five or six months. That really changed my life and really made me think about this character.”

“I pitched this idea” EC3 continued. “I’m a decent writer, I was typing it up, this real great thing, and I included a promo with it. I send it in on a Wednesday, and two hours later I got fired!”

EC3 would finish by saying how he was ‘ready to leave’ when the news was presented to him. “The day I sent in some magnificent pitch I’m fired! The first thing I thought was ‘oh, I’m actually okay with this, it’s fine. Don’t worry about it. I’ll be okay.’ Then I just posted the [same] promo to the world [on YouTube]. The only thing I didn’t want was people to think I sat around and did nothing.”

