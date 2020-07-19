EC3 Teaser Shown, Anderson, Gallows & Eric Young Appear At Slammiversary

EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Eric Young have all joined Impact Wrestling.

Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Rich Swann vs. Eric Young in an Elimination Match for the vacant Impact World Championship was booked as the main event of Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Edwards defeated Ace Austin to win the title. Post-match, Madman Fulton began to beat down Edwards and Austin joined in. The Good Brothers walked down and made the save. They all stood tall together.

This wasn’t the end of the surprises though as the show closed with a teaser video for EC3.

All of these stars were released from WWE in April when the company decided to make mass firing of staff and talent. The wrestlers who were released were under a 90-day non-compete clause until July 15th, which at the time had prevented them from officially signing a deal with any promotion.

Over the last few weeks, it was reported that Anderson and Gallows had agreed to signing with Impact. The promotion made it official earlier on Saturday. They also agreed to a separate deal with another promotion, which will allow them to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Before this event, the promotion had been teasing the return of EC3 to Impact as his entrance music was played on an episode of Impact.