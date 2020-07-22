Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Eddie Edwards Talks IMPACT’s Locker Room and Relationship With Management

The IMPACT Champion talks how the regime at IMPACT affects the backstage morale

By Jake Jeremy
Eddie Edwards - Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Edwards won the Championship at this past weekend’s Slammiversary event; winning a Five Way Elimination Match against Ace Austin, Trey, Rich Swann and a returning Eric Young.

During the Busted Open broadcast, Eddie Edwards was asked how he felt about the company’s current management team. Edwards has been part of a number of changes during IMPACT and TNA’s history, and he had high praise for the current crop of leaders behind the scenes.

Eddie Edwards on IMPACT Locker Room

“You know it’s kind of like I said before, right now I feel like IMPACT is all on the same page” Eddie Edwards began. “That’s the boys and girls in the locker room to the front office. I know speaking for myself I have a very open relationship with the office. You know Tommy’s (Dreamer) one of my good friends and I can talk to Scott (D’Amore) and Don (Callis) anytime.

Eddie Edwards elaborated further, saying “I feel like they’ve [management] done a good job of leaving that door open with talent. We have D’Lo (Brown) as kind of the mediator in-between. I think we have a good relationship between the boys and girls and the office. It’s clear that you know we’re all dealing with stuff at the same time, like things change, things happen, and we’re all in this together.”

Edwards would then talk about the difficult set of circumstances surrounding the Slammiversary PPV event. With the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic ongoing the company were forced to make changes over the past few months, specifically when it comes to talent. “So, if anything, the circumstances of Slammiversary and circumstance leading in? It has kind of brought us closer together. I text with some of the boys and stuff on the side and I’m constantly reminded that we are on the same page and we have that same frame of mind. ‘Let’s just show what IMPACT’s about.'”

The IMPACT Champion finished by saying “I’ve been here through numerous changes and stuff and you know it doesn’t change our job in the ring. We go out there, we kill it and we do our job; and we hope that things work out on the back end. But I feel right now, you know? That we’re in a good place.”

Do you think that IMPACT is changing for the better recently? Let us know in the comments

