Eddie Edwards Talks Slammiversary Being a ‘Reset’ For IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Edwards won the Championship at this past weekend’s Slammiversary event; winning a Five Way Elimination Match against Ace Austin, Trey, Rich Swann and a returning Eric Young.

During the Busted Open broadcast, Eddie Edwards was asked how he felt about the company ‘resetting’ with the Slammiversary event. Former IMPACT star Bully Ray in particular alluded to the fact that the company had been through a number of backstage changes over the years; however this time the ‘reset’ feels like it could just work for the AXS brand.

Eddie Edwards on Slammiversary

“I have no doubt [it is a reset] you know?” Eddie Edwards began on the show. “Like you (Bully) said? The things I know, just going up and down the card? And then the info that I know, and just the attitude of the boys and girls in the back?”

“I know everybody right now is…everybody’s on the same page, you know?” Eddie Edwards continued. “Well, it’s a mindset of work. We’re ready to reset, we were ready to kill at Slammiversary, regardless of what situation as well as we were going in there.”

Slammiversary of course took place with the COVID-19 pandemic causing live gates to either be extremely low or non-existent. The show was generally well received, with talents such as EC3, Eric Young, Gallows & Anderson and the Motor City Machine Guns either appearing or (in the case of EC3) being teased.

It looks as though this could really end up being a ‘reset’ for the AXS program that takes IMPACT to the next level.

Also Check Out: