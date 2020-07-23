Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Eddie Kingston Answers Open Challenge In AEW Debut

Eddie Kingston is in AEW

By Andrew Ravens

Eddie Kingston is All Elite. 

Kingston made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT. He did so by answering the open challenge set out by Cody Rhodes. This was the first bout on the card and was a No DQ Match. 

Rhodes had a hard-fought battle against the promotional newcomer including a spot where he was thrown into thumb tactics. That resulted in him bleeding from his back. 

In the end, Rhodes managed to lock in the figure four leg lock to score the win and successfully retain the TNT Title. 

On Wednesday while doing an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes had teased who could be the person to answer the open challenge. 

“We need to always be aware of the world around us. One of the charming things about what we’ve been doing is we’ve been real and we’ve been transparent. Wrestling exists outside of AEW, we are aware of that. We try to be the best wrestling, and I really think we are, but there is great wrestling outside of us, too. It’s important for us to acknowledge that.”

The 38-year-old has been in the pro wrestling business since 2002. During that time, he has worked for various promotions such as Chikara, PWG, ROH, and even TNA. 

He also found success while working for Evolve and the National Wrestling Alliance.

