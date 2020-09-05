Saturday, September 5, 2020

Eddie Kingston Reveals Which WWE GM ‘Wanted’ Him in The Company

The new AEW star talks which GM in WWE was trying to get him into the company

By Jake Jeremy

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number of topics from his time on the road, working with a number of AEW stars and his tryout with WWE.

Eddie Kingston took part in a tryout with WWE back in 2016. That tryout saw the likes of Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riot, Kimber Lee, Su Yung, Jacob Fatu and Cedric Rougeau attempt to get into the Performance Center full time also.

Eddie Kingston on WWE Tryout

- Advertisement -

“No, that was it. Just one tryout” Eddie Kingston explained on the podcast, saying how he hasn’t attempted to get back into WWE seriously since then. Kingston would also explain why he felt he never got a shot in WWE. “Again? Because I was fat. I was fat and I talked all this sh*t and did what I wanted.”

Eddie Kingston would also then reveal that NXT General Manager William Regal was looking to bring him into WWE. “William Regal was great guy to me, you know what I mean? I think he was always trying to get me there. But again, I just, I made my own choices.”

Kingston would reveal that he opted to join IMPACT Wrestling just 2 days after his WWE tryout. WWE had apparently given him a 6 to 8 week window and Kingston decided that he could not wait that long.

Jon Moxley Talks Who He Wants To Tag With in AEW

“You’d already know by then if you wanted me” Kingston exclaimed on the podcast. “I needed money, I needed to get, my ex at the time, a house.”

Interestingly, Eddie Kingston was contacted by WWE just after his first appearance in AEW. Kingston would in the end opt to sign for All Elite Wrestling and will be part of the ALL OUT PPV that takes place on September 5th. That show will be available to view on FITE TV.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/4): Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Payback. In addition...
Read more
Wrestling News

Akam and Rezar Released By WWE

Akam and Rezar are no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair....
Read more
WWE

Internal Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision On Not Allowing Talents To Use Third Parties

Word broke on Friday that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week to make it clear that...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Eddie Kingston Reveals Which WWE GM ‘Wanted’ Him in The Company

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number of topics...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley: “We’ve Thrown The Traditional Rulebook of Television Wrestling Out The Window”

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Being Contacted by WWE after AEW Appearance

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number...
Read more
AEW

Abadon Calls Out Al Snow For Behavior During Seminar

The terrifying creature that is AEW's Abadon has called out Al Snow for his behavior during a training seminar. Abadon was responding...
Read more
Wrestling News

Andrew Yang Promises To Address WWE’s Classification Of Talent As Independent Contractors

If Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in the next US Presidential election, it could spell the end of WWE classifying talent as...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage News On WWE Banning Talent From 3rd Party Deals

News broke yesterday that WWE sent a letter to talent giving them 30 days to end relationships with 3rd parties such as...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/4): Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Payback. In addition...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

Roman Reigns has his next challenger as WWE determined the new #1 contender for the WWE Title that’s held by “The Big...
Read more
WWE

Internal Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision On Not Allowing Talents To Use Third Parties

Word broke on Friday that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week to make it clear that...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Daniel Bryan’s Absence From WWE TV

Daniel Bryan has been absent from WWE television since June.  Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the...
Read more
WWE

“The Battle Of The Badasses” Will Headline WWE NXT Super Tuesday II

WWE is using an interesting tagline to further hype a match that will take place on next week’s episode of NXT, which...
Read more
Wrestling News

New Match Announced For AEW All Out, Final Card

The card for Saturday’s (September 5, 2020) AEW All Out has been finalized. There have been some changes to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC