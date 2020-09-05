Eddie Kingston Reveals Which WWE GM ‘Wanted’ Him in The Company

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number of topics from his time on the road, working with a number of AEW stars and his tryout with WWE.

Eddie Kingston took part in a tryout with WWE back in 2016. That tryout saw the likes of Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riot, Kimber Lee, Su Yung, Jacob Fatu and Cedric Rougeau attempt to get into the Performance Center full time also.

Eddie Kingston on WWE Tryout

“No, that was it. Just one tryout” Eddie Kingston explained on the podcast, saying how he hasn’t attempted to get back into WWE seriously since then. Kingston would also explain why he felt he never got a shot in WWE. “Again? Because I was fat. I was fat and I talked all this sh*t and did what I wanted.”

Eddie Kingston would also then reveal that NXT General Manager William Regal was looking to bring him into WWE. “William Regal was great guy to me, you know what I mean? I think he was always trying to get me there. But again, I just, I made my own choices.”

Kingston would reveal that he opted to join IMPACT Wrestling just 2 days after his WWE tryout. WWE had apparently given him a 6 to 8 week window and Kingston decided that he could not wait that long.

“You’d already know by then if you wanted me” Kingston exclaimed on the podcast. “I needed money, I needed to get, my ex at the time, a house.”

Interestingly, Eddie Kingston was contacted by WWE just after his first appearance in AEW. Kingston would in the end opt to sign for All Elite Wrestling and will be part of the ALL OUT PPV that takes place on September 5th. That show will be available to view on FITE TV.