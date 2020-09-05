Saturday, September 5, 2020

Eddie Kingston Talks Being Contacted by WWE after AEW Appearance

By Jake Jeremy
Photo Credit: AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number of topics from his time on the road, working with a number of AEW stars and his tryout with WWE.

“Christopher Daniels calls me up, ‘he goes hey man, we want to bring you back’ Eddie Kingston began on the podcast, discussing how his run began in AEW. “I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Again, its ‘just a booking’ at the time I’m thinking. [Then] I get a call from the competition.”

- Advertisement -

On the podcast Jericho would make a disparaging remark about WWE, saying how they only called Kingston because he appeared on AEW television. Even though Kingston would reveal that he got a call from WWE? He made it clear that is wasn’t the first time they had contacted him.

Eddie Kingston on Coaching

“Well, to be honest to them? They were trying to get me to coach for years. But my thing was, and I told them. I said, ‘I can’t collect the paycheck if I didn’t earn it.’ They were like, ‘what do you mean?’ my thing was, I was gonna go in there, coach, be bitter and angry about coaching and not getting a shot [in WWE].”

“I would have been so bitter and angry. I wouldn’t have done a good job and I would have been detrimental to those kids” Eddie Kingston continued. “So I was like, ‘nah, I’m good.’ And then the call [after appearing on Dynamite]? We’re talking about other things besides coaching. I weighed my options, and I came here [to AEW] and I told a couple people; ‘hey look, the competition hit me up, just letting you know. I’m not begging for a job, It’s very hard for me to play this supposedly wrestling political game.”

Do you think that Eddie Kingston could’ve had a run in NXT/WWE? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/4): Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Payback. In addition...
Read more
Wrestling News

Akam and Rezar Released By WWE

Akam and Rezar are no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair....
Read more
WWE

Internal Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision On Not Allowing Talents To Use Third Parties

Word broke on Friday that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week to make it clear that...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Eddie Kingston Reveals Which WWE GM ‘Wanted’ Him in The Company

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number of topics...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley: “We’ve Thrown The Traditional Rulebook of Television Wrestling Out The Window”

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Being Contacted by WWE after AEW Appearance

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number...
Read more
AEW

Abadon Calls Out Al Snow For Behavior During Seminar

The terrifying creature that is AEW's Abadon has called out Al Snow for his behavior during a training seminar. Abadon was responding...
Read more
Wrestling News

Andrew Yang Promises To Address WWE’s Classification Of Talent As Independent Contractors

If Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in the next US Presidential election, it could spell the end of WWE classifying talent as...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage News On WWE Banning Talent From 3rd Party Deals

News broke yesterday that WWE sent a letter to talent giving them 30 days to end relationships with 3rd parties such as...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/4): Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Payback. In addition...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

Roman Reigns has his next challenger as WWE determined the new #1 contender for the WWE Title that’s held by “The Big...
Read more
WWE

Internal Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision On Not Allowing Talents To Use Third Parties

Word broke on Friday that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week to make it clear that...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Daniel Bryan’s Absence From WWE TV

Daniel Bryan has been absent from WWE television since June.  Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the...
Read more
WWE

“The Battle Of The Badasses” Will Headline WWE NXT Super Tuesday II

WWE is using an interesting tagline to further hype a match that will take place on next week’s episode of NXT, which...
Read more
Wrestling News

New Match Announced For AEW All Out, Final Card

The card for Saturday’s (September 5, 2020) AEW All Out has been finalized. There have been some changes to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC