Edge Comments On His New Film “Money Plane”

Edge tore his tricep during the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. He is going to be out of action for awhile. In the mean time, he’s promoting his new film “Money Plane.” The film was released to video on-demand yesterday.

Edge plays a professional thief named Jack Reese in the film. One of his co-stars is Kelsey Grammar, who plays the role of Darius Emmanuel Grouch III. Edge recently spoke to SI.com about why he decided to take the role.

“I thought the script was fun. For an hour-and-twenty minutes, you can forget about everything else and just enjoy a throwback 90s, tongue-in-cheek action movie,” he said. “And you have Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and all of the people involved in it, and that’s when I said, ‘Great, I can’t wait to share scenes with them and pick their brains.’ And for me, there were personal ties. Kelsey Grammer was my mom’s favorite actor, bar none.”

Edge would continue to talk about how much his mother loved Kelsey Grammar.

“My mom passed away about a year-and-a-half before we filmed this, but her favorite actor was Kelsey Grammer. Even when she was going through her chemo, all she wanted to do was go home and watch Frasier. So that’s what we’d do. And then to get offered this fun script where Kelsey Grammer is playing the villain, are you kidding me? I’m not saying no to that.”

