Edge Comments On His Return At WrestleMania, Praises Randy Orton

The Rated R Superstar thanks Randy Orton for the match they had at WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his triumphant return to singles action at Sunday’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view. Edge was victorious in his return bout, defeating Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. It was Edge’s first match in 9 years.

The Rated R Superstar posted a lengthy statement on Instagram talking about what the match means to him. Edge revealed the 40-minute brawl was actually filmed two weeks ago. He is now out of self quarantine and back to being a husband and father.

Edge praised Randy Orton for getting such a strong performance out of him. Edge called Orton “the most naturally talented person in the industry” and is proud of what they created together.

“I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other, and for that I’m strangely thankful,” Edge wrote. “He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn’t sure I had that in me. Now I know. He pushed me.”

Edge acknowledged the strange circumstances surrounding this year’s WrestleMania, which took place on a closed set due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

For all of you, hopefully you watched WrestleMania and were able to get lost in it and try to forget about our current reality, even if only for a few hours.”

Edge thanked the team behind the WWE 24 documentary on his return that aired on the WWE Network after WrestleMania. He also thanked everyone that helped him on his path to being an active pro wrestler once again. He said he’s humbled by the position he is currently in and urged everyone to stay safe.

You can read Edge’s full statement on his Instagram page.