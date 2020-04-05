Edge Confirms He Had Talks With AEW Prior To WWE Return

The WWE Network released the WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain episode on Sunday that looked at the journey of Edge returning to in-ring action.

During the documentary, Edge looked back on his road to competition after retiring from a career-ending neck injury. This is where he confirmed that another promotion had reached out and showed interest in signing him.

If you recall, last October, it was reported that Edge used AEW as leverage while negotiating with WWE for a new deal, which was reached. Edge talked about after he hit a spear to Elias at SummerSlam, it prompted “another company” to offer him a contract.

“Summerslam happens, and then from there another company within the industry contacted me,” Edge said. “They said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle and at this point, I didn’t know if I could. So before I did anything, I decided I needed to go find out.”

Edge would discuss how he had discussions with WWE after this segment but he wanted to talk with Vince McMahon about the deal in person because Vince McMahon did right by him in his career. He praised McMahon for giving him his chance and trusted him to pull things off and be a pillar for his shows.

Edge talked about the ongoing discussions he had with McMahon and why he wanted to come back with WWE rather than any other company.

“So, I went and sat down with him and I told him everything. It wasn’t like trying to get a bidding war going or anything, WWE didn’t even know whether this was possible, I didn’t know if it was possible. He said ‘Well, it needs to happen here. Let’s get you out to our doctors, you can take your impact testing and go through all of the testing.”

Edge is slated to take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36.

