Edge Continues To Deny Speculation Of His In-Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has discussed speculation over him making a return to in-ring action.

He did so when he was asked about those return rumors during an interview with Live on 4 Legs.

“It’s kind of funny to be honest. All of these rumors that I’ve been to Pittsburgh and I’ve been cleared to wrestle and I’ve signed a new contract. I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know.”

This return for the legendary pro wrestler has been speculated for months. It all started when Edge shocked fans by making a surprise appearance on the pre-show for WWE SummerSlam event and hitting a spear to Elias.

It was reported that the former World Champion was then spotted in Pittsburgh where WWE’s medical director, Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered. This made fans think he was there to be medically cleared.

In fact, there have been rumors of him possibly returning for the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 36. According to Edge, this can’t be further than the truth as he hasn’t signed a contract with WWE.

“I would go to Pittsburgh to see Pearl Jam for sure but I haven’t been there and I haven’t signed a contract. I think I would know. I’ll get this tsunami of comments saying, ‘You’re coming back! You signed a contract.’ I really haven’t.”

