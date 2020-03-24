Edge Defends WWE’s Decision To Deliver WrestleMania 36

Returning WWE Hall of Famer Edge has opened up about WWE's decision to continue with WrestleMania, calling the event a privilege and an honor.

Returning WWE Superstar Edge has defended WWE’s decision to deliver WrestleMania 36 amidst the current coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Digital Spy, Edge detailed how entertainment is now more important than ever to help distract people from their fears and concerns. He added how it’s a “privilege” as much as it is a responsibility to perform and help entertain during such a turbulent time.

Edge Considers WrestleMania A Privilege, An Honor, And A Responsibility

“This year more than any year we are all in the midst of something we have never experienced before, the world really needs outlets,” Edge said. “Whether that is books, whether that is movies, whatever it is, just to be able to try and forget and laugh and have fun and remember what it is to be human. That’s why we’re doing this. There’s one reason. That’s the reason.”

Edge continued, “If we can do that and if people watch and can have fun for a few hours then our mission is accomplished. It’s a privilege, it’s an honor, it’s also a responsibility – and it’s one that I know all of us don’t take lightly. There’s a reason the show is going on. Those are the reasons why.”

He noted how WWE will “try and be as responsible and as safe as we can” in delivering WrestleMania 36. Edge is set to face off against his former-Rated RKO tag team partner Randy Orton. The two will clash in a Last Man Standing match.

The “Show of Shows” now takes place on April 4 and April 5. It will take place from multiple locations and will be pre-recorded due to the current coronavirus pandemic.