Edge Details How He Tore His Tricep

Edge tore his tricep in his match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Edge tore his tricep in just his second match back after 9.5 years away from the ring. The injury occurred during the filming of “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” against Randy Orton.

Edge detailed how the injury occurred recently on Reality of Wrestling with Booker T.

“We’re going through the match and contrary to reports, we did it once straight through,” Edge said. “48 minutes or whatever it was. In coming back, I wanted to recalibrate my style a little bit and really make it more of a Bret Hart kind of feel to my matches.”

Edge continued to talk about how he got a cue about 35 minutes into the match and he felt good.

“I did a springboard into the 2nd RKO and I went ‘ew, okay I got the cold sweats and I feel like I’m going to throw up’ that’s usually a sign. That’s where it popped.”

Edge then talked about how he finished up the match despite the injury. He got to the back after and knew he was injured. The surgeon who operated on Edge said that he likely went into the match with a partial tear.

Edge continued to say that he wants to finish his career on his terms.

“I do because I want to finish it on my terms, I’m really stubborn on that. I really want to, with this, try and show that selling still sells because I feel like that’s been lost.”

Edge’s full comments can be heard in the player below: