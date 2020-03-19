Edge Discusses Why He’s Excited To Wrestle Randy Orton At WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about his match with Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 36 while doing a recent interview with Gorilla Position.

It should be noted that WWE hasn’t officially announced the match yet but Edge did just challenge him to a Last Man Standing Match on this past Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network. The match is all but confirmed.

In this interview, Edge brought up how the match will be taking place in an empty arena at the Performance Center. The reason for that is due to there being no fans in attendance as a concern of the coronavirus outbreak.

Edge talked about how the crazy part is that it’s never been done before at WrestleMania. Over the years, WrestleMania has always featured fans in attendance. He brought up Mick Foley vs. The Rock in 1999 where they had an empty arena match but that wasn’t at WrestleMania.

“Sure, it’s not ideal. We all get it, but we have to make do, and we have to figure out, we have to adapt. And that’s what this whole thing will be. I know I feel confident because I know in Randy, I don’t say this lightly, one of the best ever or possibility, and it’s all subjective, the best to ever do this. You get my brain and his natural ability on this thing, and I’m excited.”

He added that he’s excited about what they can do and what they can bring to the audience because all bets are off, there are no rules. He concluded by stating, “It’s an entirely blank canvas.”