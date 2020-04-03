Edge Discusses WrestleMania Relocating To The WWE Performance Center

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be facing off against Randy Orton during this weekend’s WrestleMania event. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Because of the outbreak, however, WWE was forced to relocate the show. The pre-recorded event now takes place from multiple places, including the WWE Performance Center. In an interview with USA Today, Edge opened up about the venue change and whether it has affected his approach to the match.

“I think we’re at a time where… everything’s so in flux and everything’s so strange right now. I guess if I’m looking at it purely from a performance aspect, you go ‘ahh.’ Because you love being able to be in front of an audience, feed of that, the adrenaline of that and all those things.”

Edge On Rolling With The Current “Normal”

Edge explained how he has been adjusting to this new “normal.” In doing so, he has embraced the challenges it brings and adapted as best he could to deliver in the run-up to his match.

“Then I started looking at ‘OK, well this is where we are. This is normal for now. So what are the challenges here, and how can you adapt and still make a compelling story?'” Edge explained. “I get off on the challenging aspect of it, and that’s how I started looking at it. So if I’m cutting a promo, well now I’m doing theater. I’m doing a monologue to a camera. And that was fun! That lets me explore my acting chops. So that’s how I tried to recalibrate my brain with it.”

Edge clashes with his formed Rated RKO tag team partner Randy Orton this weekend. The two will compete in a Last Man Standing match.