Edge Gets His Revenge On Randy Orton At WrestleMania 36

After months of building, Edge vs. Randy Orton took place.

It happened at the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida in a Last Man Standing Match that saw the WWE Hall of Famer go over.

The two stars fought all over the training facility. From the backstage area to the weight room. Orton at one point hit a DDT on the back of a truck. Edge jumped off a structure to send Orton through a table after hitting an elbow drop.

At one point, they climbed up onto an equipment truck where Edge hit a spear. Moments later, Orton hit an RKO on top of the truck. The finish saw Edge place a chair pinned under Orton’s head and then smashing it with another chair. The match went for nearly 40 minutes.

The Edge vs. Randy Orton feud kicked off when Edge competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas back in January. He entered at #21 and made it to the final three but was eliminated after nearly 25-minutes.

The following night on Monday Night RAW, the former WWE Champion was attacked by Orton. This led to Edge being off TV for several weeks after receiving the beatdown.

What are your thoughts on Edge going over Randy Orton? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

