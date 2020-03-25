Edge Names Which NXT Superstar He Wants To Wrestle, Praises Several NXT Talent

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has named which NXT Superstar he'd like to face alongside sharing his praise of many other black-and-gold talents.

“There are so many talents, you can seriously point to everyone on the roster,” Edge said. “Obviously (Tommaso) Ciampa and I have a very close relationship, we’re both ‘neck’ guys for a lack of a better term. So he’s picking his brain a lot and I love it because he cares a lot and he’ll try the ideas too. I love [Johnny] Gargano.”

Edge On Which Superstars Set An NXT Template

Edge shared how he believes Balor is the guy who is “dialed in” right now. He argued that Balor returning to NXT has allowed him to discover what he’s supposed to do. He added how Balor and Gargano “set the template” for what an NXT matchup should be.

Edge also praised Velveteen Dream. He labelled him a “raw, completely natural character.”

He stated how Dream has just tapped into his character and makes for an entertaining watch. Edge then turned his attention to current NXT Champion Adam Cole and Keith Lee.

“You got your workhorses like Adam Cole who’s just out there week-in, week-out, night after night in the grind and you just got to tip your hat to that guy,” Edge said. “Keith Lee is so impressive – I’d love to be able to get in the ring with that guy and just show him exactly what he is and how he can be.”

Edge is set to face off against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. The “Show of Shows” takes place on April 4 and April 5.