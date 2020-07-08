Edge Names Who He Wants To Wrestle When He Returns From Injury

WWE Superstar Edge has shared a list of opponents he would love to compete against when he returns from injury.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has revealed a list of Superstars he would love to feud with once he is able to return from his recent triceps injury. Appearing on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Edge named several Superstars from across RAW and SmackDown.

According to Edge, Seth Rollins is an immediate “gimme” for him. He then mentioned AJ Styles, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and recently moved SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle. He explained how he looks at a Superstar with the skillset of Ricochet and thinks “oh my God – I’d die to get in the ring with him.”

Edge suffered an unfortunate triceps injury during the recording of “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” with Randy Orton. The pre-recorded match would subsequently air on WWE Backlash in June. He ultimately lost the bout to Orton.

The result of “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” now leaves Edge and Orton with a win each in their recent feud. Edge won their Last Man Standing match back at WrestleMania 36. Although there were plans in place to have the two face off in a rubber match, those plans were derailed by the injury sustained.

“The Rated R Superstar” has already undergone surgery to repair the injury. It is not known at the time of writing when Edge may return to in-ring action.