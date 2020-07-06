Edge On Fans Criticizing The Length Of His Matches With Randy Orton

Edge made his return to in-ring action after almost 9 years of absence at Royal Rumble in January and his return has been one of the biggest stories of the wrestling world this year.

However, his comeback hasn’t been free of controversy and the former world Champion has received criticism over the length of his matches with the Viper Randy Orton.

Edge discussed the complaints from fans during a recent interview with ESPN MMA, and the Rated R Superstar mentioned how people also complain when stars like Brock Lesnar put on shorter matches:

“After nine years and a triple fusion in my neck, I went out there for 41 minutes, People complained that Bill [Goldberg] and Brock [Lesnar] go out and do four [minutes].

So what is it? What do you want? I’m going to bust my ass and I’m going to try and give you the best product I possibly can” said Edge, “Because I’m not gonna phone it in. To me, that’s what WrestleMania was, that’s what Backlash was.”

The former champion wrestled his first singles match after his return against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 and the two then competed in a rematch at the Backlash PPV.

However, Edge, unfortunately, suffered a triceps injury during his Backlash bout which is likely to keep him out of action for somewhere between 6 to 9 months.