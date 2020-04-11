Edge On His Dream Opponents After WrestleMania Match

Edge finally got his revenge on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 and now that he is done with the former World Champion, the Rated R Superstar is looking at his future and talking about the opponents he would like to face.

The former Champion recently appeared on the After The Bell Podcast, and when asked about potential dream opponents, he pointed out that there is a lot of talent in each one of the WWE rosters.

Edge first took names from NXT and NXT UK including the likes of Adam Cole and Walter. Coming to the SmackDown roster, he explained that he felt a special connection with Roman Reigns when the two met at Royal Rumble:

“If I look at Smackdown, I mean Reigns and I has to happen someday. There’s just there’s no way around it. It just has to and to get that little taste of it at the Rumble, that felt good man. That felt like we were in a pocket.

We are in a zone, and that’s the first time we’ve ever touched. So for it to feel like that, that’s when you know. I had that with [Kurt] Angle.” said Edge. “I had that with Randy. I had that with Taker. I had that with Jeff [Hardy]. That can be a rare feeling.”

The Ultimate Opportunist then moved on to the Raw roster and took names like Aleister Black and Seth Rollins. He also mentioned how AJ Styles has been in the industry for over two decades but Royal Rumble was the first time the two got to face each other.

Apart from this, Edge also talked about his match with Randy Orton, and revealed what reignited his passion for pro wrestling. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.