Edge On Who Should Have Ended The WrestleMania Streak Of The Undertaker

The ending of Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak has become a topic of discussion again after the airing of The Last Ride documentary series and wrestling veteran Edge has his own opinion on the matter.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently had an interview with Busted Open podcast where he talked about a number of things while also promoting his new movie Money Plane

Edge first discussed how the Streak had become an integral part of WrestleMania card and he then explained how it shouldn’t have been broken until Taker’s final match:

“To me, it shouldn’t have ended until his final match. I said for years, let it be Roman, and at the end of the day, that will be the true passing of the torch. Well, it didn’t end up that way.”

Also Read: The Undertaker Says Feud With WWE Star Took Years Off His Career

The former World Champion also explained how Brock Lesnar was not the right choice to end the streak an according to Edge; it should have been a new player:

“Brock Lesnar didn’t need it. He’s already made. Put that huge, neon-flashing sign, ‘I ended Undertaker’s Streak’, on a new player that you know is gonna be one of your workhorses and take your company to the next generation.”

Edge underwent surgery after suffering a triceps injury in his Backlash match against Randy Orton. While a time table for his return hasn’t been discussed, similar injuries require 8 to 9 months of recovery time.