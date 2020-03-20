Edge: “It’s Very, Very Important” for WWE to Run WrestleMania Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Many fans believe that WWE should have postponed WrestleMania instead of moving forward with the show but it appears that the WWE Hall Of Famer Edge believes otherwise.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with Metro.co.uk where he expressed the importance of broadcasting WrestleMania in the current situation.

Edge first said that we are in the midst of something the world has never experienced before and it needs outlets like books and movies to have fun and remember what it is to be a human. He then explained that in his job, his responsibilities are to make you forget your responsibilities and claimed that moving forward with WrestleMania is very important:

“Here’s how I’ve always looked at this job. My responsibility is to make you forget your responsibilities for two or three hours a day, or during that show, that is a huge responsibility, and it’s a privilege.” said Edge. “I don’t look past it. I didn’t have it for nine years. Now I come back, and the gravity of that responsibility is not lost on me.

“Sure, it’s entertainment. Yes, we’re jumping around in tights. But a time like this, it’s very, very important. I truly believe that.” – Edge

Edge made his in-ring return after being retired for 9 years at the Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year. He delivered an extraordinary performance during the show but was attacked by Randy Orton the night after that. He challenged The Viper for a last man standing match on Raw this week and the two are expected to meet at WrestleMania.