Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Edge Provides Update On Return To The Ring

Edge tore his triceps this spring.

By Ian Carey
Edge. Image Credit: WWE.com
Edge. Image Credit: WWE.com

Edge tore his triceps during the filming of the Greatest Wrestling Match ever at WWE Backlash this spring. He was a guest recently on Busted Open Radio and gave an update on when he might be able to return to the ring.

“It’s a slow process. I’m not going to lie,” Edge said on his recovery. “The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don’t know. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.”

- Advertisement -

In terms of a time frame for return, Edge isn’t sure. His recovery has not gone as quickly as he had hoped.

“So, I don’t know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, ‘Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.’ So, I don’t know if it’s the injury itself [or] if it’s I’m a little older, I don’t know what it is, but it’s not as fast as I would’ve liked.”

Edge noted that now, at 47 years-old, he may have to be more patient with his body.

“I just assume by three months, I should be almost ready to go and that’s not the case. So, maybe I just need a little more patience with my body now,” he continued.

He continued to say that his recovery won’t be more difficult than returning from neck issues or Achilles’ problems was. As a result of his age, however, it will take longer.

“Nothing is going to be harder than the neck was nor the Achilles for that matter, so it might just take a little longer than I want this time. So I have to come to grips with that, and I have to realize I’m dealing with a different reality now.”

Edge does not have a time frame for his return but is looking forward to coming back when he is able to.

“So, I’ll get back. I don’t know what the time frame is, but I will because when I do watch, man, I get excited because I’m chomping at the bit to get in there with guys and really just try and hands-on, show them and just the difference of how it can be.”

Transcriptions via Wrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (9/28): Randy Orton Attacks Legends, Robert Roode Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Clash of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Responds To Online Backlash After Tweets About Murphy

Alexa Bliss is dealing with two things at the moment. She's possibly been possessed by Bray Wyatt's Fiend on Smackdown and fans...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette On Shane McMahon: “WWE are Doing Everything That Plays To His Weaknesses”

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Shane McMahon's position in WWE. Cornette previously...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Names CM Punk As a Dream Opponent

Roman Reigns says he'd probably be willing to work with CM Punk, but would probably have to "get slapped around a few...
Read more
WWE

James Storm Says COVID-19 Pandemic Derailed His WWE Main Roster Debut

James Storm has stated that he was supposed to make his WWE main roster debut with the company after WrestleMania 36. Obviously,...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

WarnerMedia Execs Tout AEW’s Success Ahead Of Dynamite’s 1-Year Anniversary

All Elite Wrestling is approaching the 1-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, the company's flagship television series that has made an indelible impact...
Read more
Wrestling News

Edge Provides Update On Return To The Ring

Edge tore his triceps during the filming of the Greatest Wrestling Match ever at WWE Backlash this spring. He was a guest...
Read more
NWA

Title Change Takes Place On NWA PPV

The National Wrestling Alliance recently brokered a deal with the United Wrestling Network (Championship Wrestling from Hollywood/Arizona/Memphis) to promote joint weekly PPV...
Read more
WWE

John Cena: My In-Ring Career Is Less Active, But Not Over

John Cena's career in the entertainment industry is taking off, but he's not done being a WWE Superstar. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Joey Ryan’s Lawsuit Against #SpeakingOut Accusers

It was reported yesterday that Joey Ryan has filed a lawsuit against 3 women who accused him of sexual misconduct as part...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Preview: Final Show Before Takeover 31

WWE presents NXT Takeover: 31 this Sunday night live on the WWE Network. The following items are confirmed...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/29: Full Card Set For Victory Road

Impact Wrestling is on the road to Bound For Glory on October 24th, 2020. Along that route, Impact will travel down Victory...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Dynamite Preview: Allin vs. Starks, Moxley, Jericho, Baker In Action

AEW is back tonight with a new live episode of Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida. Dynamite will feature in-ring action...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona No Longer With AEW After Fulfilling Limited-Date Agreement

Matt Cardona says he is no longer under contract with All Elite Wrestling. The wrestler best known as Zack Ryder appeared on...
Read more
Impact

Updated Card For Victory Road, Impact Preview For Next Week

This Saturday night, Impact Wrestling presents Victory Road on Impact Plus. The following matches are now confirmed for this special event:
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 7

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Up Against Big Monday Night Football Game (9/28)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.822 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC