Edge Provides Update On Return To The Ring

Edge tore his triceps during the filming of the Greatest Wrestling Match ever at WWE Backlash this spring. He was a guest recently on Busted Open Radio and gave an update on when he might be able to return to the ring.

“It’s a slow process. I’m not going to lie,” Edge said on his recovery. “The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don’t know. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.”

In terms of a time frame for return, Edge isn’t sure. His recovery has not gone as quickly as he had hoped.

“So, I don’t know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, ‘Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.’ So, I don’t know if it’s the injury itself [or] if it’s I’m a little older, I don’t know what it is, but it’s not as fast as I would’ve liked.”

Edge noted that now, at 47 years-old, he may have to be more patient with his body.

“I just assume by three months, I should be almost ready to go and that’s not the case. So, maybe I just need a little more patience with my body now,” he continued.

He continued to say that his recovery won’t be more difficult than returning from neck issues or Achilles’ problems was. As a result of his age, however, it will take longer.

“Nothing is going to be harder than the neck was nor the Achilles for that matter, so it might just take a little longer than I want this time. So I have to come to grips with that, and I have to realize I’m dealing with a different reality now.”

Edge does not have a time frame for his return but is looking forward to coming back when he is able to.

“So, I’ll get back. I don’t know what the time frame is, but I will because when I do watch, man, I get excited because I’m chomping at the bit to get in there with guys and really just try and hands-on, show them and just the difference of how it can be.”

Transcriptions via Wrestling Inc.