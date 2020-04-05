Edge Releases Statement On WrestleMania 36

Tonight on the second night of WrestleMania 36, Edge has his first single’s match since he defeated Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 27. He’ll take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Edge released a statement on the unique nature of this year’s WrestleMania recently through his social media channels.

“Strange days. We’re all coping with the issues of the world in different ways but we’re all in this together,” Edge began his statement. “In coping, I know personally I need outlets. Some forums of fun. Books. Movies. Music. For some wrestling can be that. It was always that for me growing up. Today is the first of two days of WrestleMania. For the first time ever. Whether you agree or disagree. The could haves or should haves, we’re here. It’s done. Speaking as a performer who didn’t have this for 9 years, I realize what a privilege it is to do this for a living and WrestleMania is the pinnacle of that. Is it the same without a crowd? No. You help make it. We miss you.”

Edge then continued to talk about his mindset going into his match with Orton.

“But my mindset while performing was thinking of all of you at home, watching it, hopefully enjoying it. And, maybe wishful thinking, just for a few hours this weekend, you get lost in what we love to do. Perform for you. To forget and just try to have fun. Cheer. Boo. Laugh. Cry. Lastly I want to thank everyone, the WHOLE crew, everyone behind the scenes who helped bring this beast to life while trying to remain safe and responsible.

Happy WrestleMania everyone.”

Edge’s Career Statistics At WrestleMania

Edge has a 6-4 total record at WrestleMania. He is 3-2 in single’s matches, 2-0 when teaming with Christian, 1-1 in Money in the Bank ladder matches, and 0-1 in triple threat matches.