Edge Returns To In-Ring Action At WWE Royal Rumble

Edge made a surprise appearance at the latest pay-per-view event for WWE Royal Rumble, by returning to in-ring action.

Edge competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. He entered at #21 and made it to the final three but was eliminated after nearly 25-minutes.

This return for the legendary pro wrestler had been speculated for months. It all started when Edge shocked many fans by making a surprise appearance on the pre-show for WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

Edge Returns

He did so by interrupting a segment with Elias, who was getting local heat by mocking fans in attendance and the city of Toronto. This led to Edge coming out and hitting a spear to Elias.

That SummerSlam segment was significant as it marked the first time that Edge got physical for the first time since his retirement in 2011. Months later, it was reported that the former World Champion was then spotted in Pittsburgh where WWE’s medical director, Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered.

Edge had previously denied the rumors suggesting that he is preparing for his comeback.

Edge is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all-time due to him winning 31 championships in WWE during his career. The former WWE Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Christian in 2012.

