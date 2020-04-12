Edge Reveals What Bret Hart Told Him About His WM36 Match

Edge recently appeared on Corey Graves’ “After the Bell” podcast. During the show, Edge revealed that Bret Hart called him after his match with Orton at WrestleMania 36. Edge continued to say he’s heard the negative feedback to the match but Hart’s comments are the most important feedback to him.

“I’m very, very proud of it,” Edge said about his match with Orton. “I’ve heard that there’s feedback that it was too long and it’s this and it’s that, listen, all of the feedback I’ve gotten personally to myself or through my social media feeds has been all positive.”

Edge continued to talk about receiving a call from Bret Hart about the match. According to Edge, Hart was complimentary of the match due to its resemblance to a real fight.

“When I have Bret Hart call me and tell me that he loved it because it looked like a fight, I don’t care what anybody else says from that point on, because his opinion to me has more weight than absolutely everyone anywhere, nobody’s gonna top his opinion to me, and if he liked it, and he thought it was a fight, good, mission accomplished. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. It’s wrestling, it’s art, it’s subjective.”

Edge and Bret Hart

Bret Hart had a hand in training Edge after he was signed to WWE. Edge and Christian trained at Bret’s house in Calgary.

“After being signed by WWE, Edge, Christian, Mark Henry, Giant Silva, Test and Ken Shamrock all trained at my house,” Hart said in an interview with WWE.com. “I had a pool room with an indoor pool and a garden behind it. I took out the garden and put in a wrestling ring.”

After Edge retired in 2011, Hart posted the following in tribute to his career: