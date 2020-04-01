Edge Shares His Plans For WWE Post-WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has shared what he'd like to do in WWE following his WrestleMania matchup with Randy Orton.

Returning WWE Hall of Famer Edge has discussed his in-ring plans following this weekend’s WrestleMania event. During an interview with ESPN, Edge shared how he’s not physically capable of committing to a full-time WWE schedule. He noted how he’s put in his time and is ready to help teach the next generation of Superstars.

“Physically, I wouldn’t be able to keep up with that grind that all the young ‘uns are doing right now. I put in my 15 years of that, so now I can come back, and honestly, more than anything, I just want to help teach. And the best way for me to teach is to be in there in the ring with you and show you how to listen.”

Edge On Owning His Story

Edge divulged how, when it comes time for him to retire on his own terms, he wants the WWE Universe to think his current run was even better than his last tenure in the ring.

“When it is time to walk away, I want people to say, ‘Oh, my God, I think he was better this time.’ That’s the challenge. This story has never been written before. No one has ever taken nine years off. No one has ever come back from a triple-fusion. It’s a blank canvas, and the story I want to try and tell, I just want it to be compelling. I want it to be fun for everybody.”

Edge returned earlier this year at January’s Royal Rumble event. It has been reported that he signed a three-year deal that requires him to wrestle three times a year, though he is committed to five matches. He may also make approximately 25 appearances per year, in a deal similar to current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Edge faces off against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing matchup this weekend at WrestleMania 36.