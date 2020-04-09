Edge Shares What “Reignited” His Love Of Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has revealed his work on the "Edge And Christian Show" helped to reignite his passion for pro wrestling.

Returning Superstar Edge defeated Randy Orton this past weekend at WrestleMania 36. The two clashed in a hellacious Last Man Standing match. Reflecting on his triumphant return to in-ring action, Edge caught up Corey Graves on his WWE podcast, After the Bell. During their conversation, he divulged that it was his work on the Edge and Christian Show that “reignited” his love for the industry.

Edge confessed he had gravitated away from pro wrestling before his work with Christian on their show. After he was forced to retire back in 2011, it was Christian who suggested that the two team up to create something original. The idea of the Edge and Christian Show would snowball, and eventually air on the WWE Network.

“We were given freedom to just write this ridiculousness and to see all of those things come to life and to be back involved with my first love. It reignited my love for this.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear as to how “The Rated R Superstar” will be utilized by WWE now that his rivalry with Orton has seemingly come to a conclusion. Reports indicate he has signed a lucrative three-year deal. He has previously expressed his interest in helping to teach the next generation of WWE Superstars.