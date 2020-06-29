Edge Talks About Creative Control Since WWE Return

WWE Superstar Edge has opened up about how much creative control he has been afforded since returning to in-ring action.

WWE Superstar Edge recently joined Busted Open Radio as a guest. During the interview, “The Rated R Superstar” opened up about how much creative freedom he has been afforded since returning to the squared circle.

Edge shared how he has been given “almost full carte blanche” creatively. He noted how there have been a few instances he tried to push back against, but realized that “the lines were drawn” on those creative choices. He noted that when it comes to his promos, he is in full control. “I’m writing them. The storyline arc, I put it together.”

Acknowledging his unfortunate triceps injury, Edge stated how you have to sometimes “make chicken salad” out of a bad situation. He stated how everything is a work in progress at this time, but stressed how his return has been “so much fun” because of the freedom he has been trusted with.

Edge suffered a triceps injury during the recording of “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” The bout saw him go up against his rival Randy Orton. Though pre-recorded, the match would air during WWE’s Backlash event. Rumors began to circulate shortly before the airing that Edge had suffered the injury. WWE would later confirm the injury, revealing that Edge has already had surgery.

Orton would eventually come out the winner from their Backlash match. With Edge having previously won their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, both men have a win apiece.