Edge Talks Howard Finkel Tribute For The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

Howard Finkel's voice provided the ring introduction for the Greatest Wrestling Match ever between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash.

The wrestling world lost the greatest ring announcer in its history on April 16th, 2020. Howard Finkel was 69-years-old when he passed this spring. Finkel’s voice did the ring introductions for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash last month. Edge recently spoke to WWE.com correspondents about the decision to have Finkel’s voice serve as ring announcer for the match.

“We’re going to have the old MSG microphone come down and we’re going to have Howard Finkel audio introducing Randy and I because how do you even contemplate calling this the greatest wrestling match ever unless you have Howard Finkel introducing it. That was my mindset,” Edge said.

Edge is currently on the shelf with a torn triceps suffered during the match. There is currently not timetable for his return. He spoke about when he suffered the injury recently on Booker T’s radio show.

“I did a springboard into the 2nd RKO and I went ‘ew, okay I got the cold sweats and I feel like I’m going to throw up’ that’s usually a sign. That’s where it popped.”

Edge’s comments can be heard in the player below: